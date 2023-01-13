Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$53.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$59.58.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$52.99 on Tuesday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The stock has a market cap of C$14.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$51.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.34.

Emera Increases Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.63%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.