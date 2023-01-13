ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
ENB Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.
About ENB Financial
ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
