Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,005,000 after purchasing an additional 306,062 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after purchasing an additional 378,506 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Entegris by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,742,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,436,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,508,000 after acquiring an additional 381,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $79.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

