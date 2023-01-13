Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

EPD stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

