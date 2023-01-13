Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Below, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million.

Five Below Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $193.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $63,000.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.