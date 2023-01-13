Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.03 per share.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

NYSE:MHK opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,075 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328,741 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

