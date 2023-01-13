Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for argenx SE’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for argenx in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the company will post earnings per share of $20.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.54) per share.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%.

argenx Stock Up 2.1 %

ARGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($430.11) to €425.00 ($456.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

Shares of ARGX opened at $403.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.69 and a 200 day moving average of $373.01. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $407.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

