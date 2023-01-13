Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Coca-Cola HBC AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Coca-Cola HBC in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola HBC’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCHGY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.68) to GBX 2,500 ($30.46) in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($23.15) to GBX 2,200 ($26.80) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($35.94) to GBX 2,420 ($29.48) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($26.80) to GBX 2,125 ($25.89) in a research report on Tuesday.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

