Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) CEO Acquires $231,600.00 in Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,189,016.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erasca Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of ERAS opened at $4.28 on Friday. Erasca, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $523.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Erasca

Erasca Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

