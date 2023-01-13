Eukles Asset Management Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $329.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $337.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $394.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

