Eukles Asset Management Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,405,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,344,000 after buying an additional 592,981 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

