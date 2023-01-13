Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.50 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.80). 2,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50 ($1.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a market cap of £166.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.50.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.