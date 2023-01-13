Evelo Biosciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of EVLO stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
