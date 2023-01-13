Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Evergy worth $17,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Evergy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 364,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.92 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

