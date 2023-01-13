ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EXLS. Cowen upped their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.71.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS opened at $174.20 on Thursday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,285 shares of company stock worth $1,329,144. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ExlService by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.