Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) PT Raised to GBX 3,230 at Morgan Stanley

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,100 ($37.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.35) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.60) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($36.55) to GBX 2,900 ($35.33) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,082.88.

Experian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Experian has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

