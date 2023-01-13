Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $466.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

