FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives $434.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $450.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American National Bank acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDS opened at $413.88 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

