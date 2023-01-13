FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $500.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $485.00.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $450.14.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $413.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.