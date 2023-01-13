Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,517 BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCML. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the third quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BayCom by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BayCom by 5.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 221.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BayCom to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

BayCom Price Performance

BayCom stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. BayCom Corp has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $252.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that BayCom Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BayCom news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,841.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BayCom Profile

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

