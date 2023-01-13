Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $136.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of -276.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

