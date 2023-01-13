Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCEP. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,833,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,694,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after buying an additional 2,235,425 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,299,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 177.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 863,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($71.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

CCEP stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

