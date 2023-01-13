Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,470 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 36.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.