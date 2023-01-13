Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 17.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after purchasing an additional 260,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 12.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,950,000 after acquiring an additional 126,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $315.87 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.18 and a 200 day moving average of $288.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.50.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

