Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 36,429 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 36,429 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $175.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

