Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $137.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust



Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

