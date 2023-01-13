Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $109.59 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $137.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $101.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

