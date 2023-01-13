FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 567.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $191.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $260.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.52.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

