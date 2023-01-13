Financial Comparison: Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) versus Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) and Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Telecom Italia has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Telesat has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telecom Italia and Telesat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 5 1 0 2.17 Telesat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Telecom Italia presently has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential downside of 91.64%. Given Telecom Italia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telecom Italia is more favorable than Telesat.

This table compares Telecom Italia and Telesat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Telesat 1.95% 4.60% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and Telesat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $18.44 billion 0.32 -$10.24 billion N/A N/A Telesat $604.93 million 0.20 $82.62 million N/A N/A

Telesat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia.

Summary

Telesat beats Telecom Italia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities. The company has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Telesat

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services. It offers value-added services that include satellite capacity, digital encoding of video channels, authorization, and uplinking and downlinking services; and occasional use services for the broadcast of video news, sports, and live event coverages. The company also provides satellite capacity and end-to-end services comprising space segment services and terrestrial facilities for enterprise connectivity, and internet and cellular backhaul; rural telephony to telecommunications carriers and network services integrators; and other satellite services. In addition, it offers direct-to-consumer broadband services; communications services for the oil and gas and mining industries; and broadband communication services to maritime and aeronautical markets comprising commercial airplanes and vessels. Further, the company operates satellite and hybrid satellite/terrestrial networks. Additionally, it provides satellite operator services; and consulting services related to space and earth segments, government studies, research and development, and satellite control services. The company offers its services primarily through a direct sales force. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites and a Canadian payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Telesat Corporation is a subsidiary of Loral Space & Communications Inc.

