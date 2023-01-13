Financial Review: Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) and ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Rating) and Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indivior has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Indivior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -314.88% -112.74% Indivior 18.04% 66.83% 7.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

12.8% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Indivior shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Indivior’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 4,306.66 -$9.40 million ($1.83) -2.74 Indivior $791.00 million 4.14 $205.00 million $1.05 22.86

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and Indivior, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Indivior 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Indivior beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils in MSA. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Indivior

(Get Rating)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC has research collaboration agreement with Addex Therapeutics Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.