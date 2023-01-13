Financial Survey: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) versus Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) and Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Horizon Group Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 56.76% 12.12% 6.04% Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LTC Properties and Horizon Group Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 3 2 0 2.00 Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LTC Properties currently has a consensus price target of $40.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

72.7% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LTC Properties and Horizon Group Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $155.32 million 9.77 $55.86 million $2.36 15.88 Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

