First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.92.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

