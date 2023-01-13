First Republic Bank Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

NYSE FRC opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,905,000 after acquiring an additional 502,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,532,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,416,000 after acquiring an additional 187,186 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,615,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,863,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

