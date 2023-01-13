Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.84.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

