Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis to an equal weight rating and set a C$59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.19.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at C$55.74 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.45 and a 1-year high of C$65.26. The stock has a market cap of C$26.77 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.23.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.26%.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.