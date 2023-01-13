Frank T. Watkins Sells 10,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $200.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 85.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. Research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

