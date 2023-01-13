freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price objective on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of FNTN opened at €22.49 ($24.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.33. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($35.40).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.