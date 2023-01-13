Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fukuoka Financial Group (FKKFF)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.