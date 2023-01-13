FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $19.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $19.30. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $18.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COF. Stephens cut Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of COF opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

