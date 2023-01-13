FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $91.13 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

