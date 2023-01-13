FY2023 Earnings Forecast for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for First Watch Restaurant Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FWRG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $944.24 million, a P/E ratio of 319.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

