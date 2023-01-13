FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.15.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

