FY2023 EPS Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

HLI opened at $96.25 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $121.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. Insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

