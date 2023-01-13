FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $5.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE:TECK opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 67.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

