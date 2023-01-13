FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

ZUMZ opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $47.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Zumiez by 45.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,088 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $411,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Zumiez by 54.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 513,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Zumiez by 20.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of November 26, 2022, the company operated 763 stores, including 615 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 75 stores in Europe, and 21 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

