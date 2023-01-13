FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $9.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.63. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2025 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.97. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

