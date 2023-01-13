FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.73) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.69). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.08) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million.

VRDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $925,000.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,370. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

