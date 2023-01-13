FY2026 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRDN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,370. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3,473.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 635,456 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.