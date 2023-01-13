Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

