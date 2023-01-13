Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.70.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
