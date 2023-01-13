GameStop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 144,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 13% compared to the typical volume of 127,508 call options.

GameStop Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $20.63 on Friday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 306.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,653,000 after buying an additional 15,796,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 307.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after buying an additional 5,228,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 293.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after buying an additional 615,617 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

